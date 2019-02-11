PHOTOS: Snow day in South Surrey

With school cancelled, students and parents take to the hills at Redwood Park

An impromptu poll conducted on the Peace Arch News Facebook page indicated that Redwood Park was the best place to toboggan on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, and the hill was buzzing with activity Monday morning.

Nearly a foot of snow fell on some parts of the Peninsula Sunday evening and into early Monday. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Surrey and White Rock, with another 5 to 10 cm expected tonight.

School was cancelled for Surrey and White Rock students Monday, and the white stuff prompted Surrey RCMP to deliver a message to residents before they hit the road.

“Brush off your windshields,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko told Black Press Media. “Give yourself extra time, and expect there will be delays.”

Monday afternoon, the City of White Rock created a post to its website that explained city crews have been salting and clearing priority routes since Sunday.

White Rock priority routes include bus routes, emergency access routes and major roads.

Jonathan Giesbrecht, 7, gains speed at Redwood Park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

(Aaron Hinks photo)

Jaxon McNeil, 7, tumbles down after falling off his sled at Redwood Park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Tymur Sultan, 12, comes to a stop at Redwood Park. (Aaron Hinks photo)

(Aaron Hinks photo)

Ryan and Mandy Johnston, of Sea Gods Stand Up Paddleboards, didn’t let a little snow get in their way. (Contributed photo)

Ryan and Mandy Johnston, of Sea Gods Stand Up Paddleboards, didn’t let a little snow get in their way. (Contributed photo)

Ron Douglas heaves a shovelful of the white stuff off of his South Surrey driveway Monday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Vehicles head north along 140 Street towards 32 Avenue, after snowfall overnight Sunday blanketed the Lower Mainland. (Tracy Holmes photo)

