PHOTOS: ‘Sidewalking Arts Spectacular’ held Saturday in White Rock

The streets of White Rock were a little livelier Saturday for the ‘Sidewalking Arts Spectacular’ event.
Every Saturday until Aug. 28, street performers with a variety of different skills put on a show in White Rock’s Uptown and Five Corners neighbourhoods.
The most recent event featured Roots Peruvian Folk Dance; ‘intergalactic robot from the galaxy Lumadrome’ Kling Klang; the folky sound of The Duo Twangs; and accordionist Rowan Lipkovits.
Performers are to return to the city Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.