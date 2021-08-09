PHOTOS: ‘Sidewalking Arts Spectacular’ held Saturday in White Rock

Roots Peruvian Folk Dance hosts a performance for the Sidewalking Arts Spectacular event held Saturday. (Geoffrey Yue photo) The Duo Twangs perform at the Sidewalking Arts Spectacular event held Saturday. (Geoffrey Yue photo) Roots Peruvian Folk Dance hosts a performance for the Sidewalking Arts Spectacular event held Saturday. (Geoffrey Yue photo) Roots Peruvian Folk Dance hosts a performance for the Sidewalking Arts Spectacular event held Saturday. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

The streets of White Rock were a little livelier Saturday for the ‘Sidewalking Arts Spectacular’ event.

Every Saturday until Aug. 28, street performers with a variety of different skills put on a show in White Rock’s Uptown and Five Corners neighbourhoods.

SENIORS’ SCENE: Sidewalk Art Spectacular starts July 31

The most recent event featured Roots Peruvian Folk Dance; ‘intergalactic robot from the galaxy Lumadrome’ Kling Klang; the folky sound of The Duo Twangs; and accordionist Rowan Lipkovits.

Performers are to return to the city Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.