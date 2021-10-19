PHOTOS: Senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar returns for 2022

A White Rock senior who found a way to make a paws-itive difference amid pandemic-related restrictions last year is repeating the effort in the hopes of further boosting the impact.
Photos taken by Harold Zelt – a resident of White Rock Seniors Village – have once again been compiled for a Dogs of White Rock calendar that is being sold to raise funds for the SPCA.
The photos are of dogs Zelt meets while out and about on his scooter – an exercise that he has particularly enjoyed during the pandemic – and the calendar concludes with a page featuring a handful of his WRSV neighbours with their own pets.
“I hope you will enjoy seeing the pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them,” reads a note by Zelt on the calendar’s back cover.
“I hope perhaps you will spy your own dog.”
Last year, calendar orders generated $1,250 for the SPCA and this year, it’s hoped that net proceeds from its sale will top that total.
To order – calendars are $17 each – contact Sioban Cussen at 604-250-3422. They will be ready for pickup at the 1183 Maple St. residence starting Oct. 24.
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
