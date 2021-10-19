PHOTOS: Senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar returns for 2022

White Rock’s Harold Zelt has created a 2022 Dogs of White Rock calendar. (Contributed photo) White Rock Seniors Village resident Finnegan is among dogs featured in the 2022 calendar. (Harold Zelt photo) A dog poses for Harold Zelt’s 2022 calendar. (Harold Zelt photo) A dog poses for Harold Zelt’s 2022 calendar. (Harold Zelt photo) Proceeds from the sale of Harold Zelt’s 2022 Dogs of White Rock calendar will benefit the SPCA. (Harold Zelt photo) White Rock’s Harold Zelt presents $918 – funds raised through the 2020 sale of the senior’s Dogs of White Rock calendar – to Taizo at the BC SPCA’s Surrey Education and Adoption Centre. (Contributed file photo)

A White Rock senior who found a way to make a paws-itive difference amid pandemic-related restrictions last year is repeating the effort in the hopes of further boosting the impact.

Photos taken by Harold Zelt – a resident of White Rock Seniors Village – have once again been compiled for a Dogs of White Rock calendar that is being sold to raise funds for the SPCA.

The photos are of dogs Zelt meets while out and about on his scooter – an exercise that he has particularly enjoyed during the pandemic – and the calendar concludes with a page featuring a handful of his WRSV neighbours with their own pets.

“I hope you will enjoy seeing the pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them,” reads a note by Zelt on the calendar’s back cover.

“I hope perhaps you will spy your own dog.”

Last year, calendar orders generated $1,250 for the SPCA and this year, it’s hoped that net proceeds from its sale will top that total.

To order – calendars are $17 each – contact Sioban Cussen at 604-250-3422. They will be ready for pickup at the 1183 Maple St. residence starting Oct. 24.

