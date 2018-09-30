PHOTOS: Semiahmoo seniors explore Generations Playground

White Rock staff explained new equipment to seniors

Members of the Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table explored the new Generations Playground Friday. (Contributed photos)

Semiahmoo Seniors Planning Table hosted a tour of the new Generations Playground Friday afternoon.

During a Coffee and Connect tour – which started as a way of introducing seniors in the South Surrey White Rock community to the resources available to them – seniors got to try out the park’s amenities, including exercise equipment and a zip-line.

A City of White Rock recreation staff member led the 15 seniors through the equipment.

Several of the seniors expressed an interest in returning with their grandchildren.

More information on the planning table can be found at https://semiahmooseniors.com/

