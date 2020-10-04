PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Rotary golf tourney raises $60G for Sources

Jim Kilback scored a hole-in-one at Semiahmoo Rotary’s charity golf tournament, winning a GMC truck. (Scott Hind photo)
Held Sept. 8, Semiahmoo Rotary Club’s golf tournament raised more than $60,000 for Sources. (Lori Chalmers photo)
The Semiahmoo Rotary Club’s 31st Annual Charity Golf Tournament, held Sept. 8, raised more than $60,000 for community support initiatives including Sources’ Community Resource Centre’s Comfort and Care During COVID-19 response fund.

According to a news release issued Tuesday (Sept. 29), 144 golfers participated in the sold-out event, which was held at Morgan Creek Golf Course with staggered start times and modified activities at each hole to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols were met.

It was Sources’ third year partnering with the Rotary club, and the result was “fantastic,” CEO David Young said in the release.

“The funds will provide both comfort and care to individuals and families who need support during the pandemic and beyond,” Young said.

Highlights of the day – which is typically held in June, but was delayed due to the pandemic – included a hole-in-one for longtime tournament host and golfer Jim Kilback, who scored a GMC truck for the ace.

In lieu of the event’s traditional post-game banquet and live auction, the Rotary Club turned to online platforms to raise funds and held, for the first time, a virtual 50/50 raffle and silent auction, the release adds.

“Trying something new comes with a risk but this was certainly one worth taking,” tournament co-chair Scott Hind said in the release.

“The 50/50 jackpot hit $7,450 – the most we’ve ever seen. Congratulations to the lucky winner.

“Making the raffle and silent auction online and available to the public was the right thing to do. We’re delighted we could hold this fundraising component and be able to help many worthy organizations and initiatives that support our community.”


