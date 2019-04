Music, arts and dance was celebrated at annual event

Dozens of dancers participated in the 2019 Semiahmoo First Nation Spring Pow Wow. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Semiahmoo First Nation was celebrated throughout the weekend with the SFN and Earl Marriott Secondary Spring Pow Wow.

Hundreds attended the weekend-long event at Earl Marriott Secondary where traditional arts, music and dance was celebrated.

A Grand Entry was held each day, with two taking place on Saturday, where dozens of dancers moved to the beat of several drumming circles.

The event included an array of market booths, which featured a number of hand-crafted items.