PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters compete in robotics competition

With the opportunity to compete in a provincial competition on the line, South Surrey and White Rock children had build a robot to complete a set of “missions” in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre Sunday afternoon.

Hosted by Robokids, the participants had to build a robot that could move a block through two miniature obstacle courses in the mall food court.

Competition began at 1 p.m., and is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m.

The top five contestants are to represent White Rock in a provincial competition in Richmond at the end of May.

All of the robots are designed and coded, on the spot, by the children, who range in ages from 9 to 14 years old.

