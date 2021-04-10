PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula homes ‘egged’ by White Rock Baptist Church

Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church, and many homes were “egged” as a result. (Contributed photo) Plastic eggs are filled with treats in preparation for an Easter “egging” event organized by White Rock Baptist Church. (Contributed photo) White Rock Baptist Church gave out 125 gift bags to thank first responders. (Contributed photo) Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church. (Contributed photo) Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church. (Contributed photo) Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church, and many homes were “egged” as a result. (Contributed photo) Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church, and many homes were “egged” as a result. (Contributed photo) Easter was “reimagined” by White Rock Baptist Church, and many homes were “egged” as a result. (Contributed photo)

Pandemic restrictions on gatherings have inspired one Semiahmoo Peninsula church to get creative with its efforts to stay connected, including reimagining Easter.

With planned celebrations shut down at the last minute, White Rock Baptist Church members hopped to a new plan. They concocted an idea to go on an “egging” spree, then set out to surprise more than 100 families and neighbours by hiding Easter eggs in their front yards, and posting a colourful ‘You’ve been egged’ notice on their front doors.

“We love caring for our community and bringing a bit of cheer along the way,” Fiona Lai, of the church’s children’s committee, writes in an update shared with Peace Arch News.

The church has held multiple community events over the past year, including a Halloween Truck or Treat that drew some 500 parents and kids from across the Lower Mainland, and a Christmas Drive-Thru for families with kids in elementary and preschool.

Lai said last month, they gave out 125 gift bags to thank first responders, and over spring break, hosted a scavenger hunt for families, with prizes that supported local small businesses.

The events, said the church’s Monica Davidson, are about “showing the community we are there for them and that we care.”

“COVID has brought out the best creative ideas from us,” Lai said. “After meeting online and having online services for over 1 year, we survive because we know our communities are out there, apart but together in spirit. Our health is worth all the efforts!”

