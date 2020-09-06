PHOTOS: Semiahmoo Peninsula couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Joyce and Bill Wilder have 11 great-grand children

A pair of Semiahmoo Peninsula residents recently celebrated their platinum anniversary.

Peninsula Retirement Residence residents Joyce and Bill Wilder marked their 70th anniversary with a few dance moves and a slice of cake on Friday.

Joyce and Bill married nine months after they met each other through a local badminton club, where Bill was a member and Joyce worked as the club’s secretary.

“Bill had these big broad shoulders,” Joyce said in a news release issued by the Peninsula Retirement Residence. “We still argued about which coat he was wearing for the first day we met and fell in love.”

Together, they have five children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

