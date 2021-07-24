PHOTOS: Ride into History fundraiser rolls through Fraser Valley

About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) About 80 motorcyclists took part in the annual Ride into History which made a stop at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A steady stream of motorcyclists drove through the Fraser Valley Saturday all while raising money and awareness for two local charities.

About 80 riders took part in the annual Ride into History fundraiser for Mission Community Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley.

“Many have expressed how happy they are to see people getting together to help two tremendous causes while we enjoy the open road on two wheels; especially, due to COVID, it seemed like we might never do an event again,” said Troy Gaglardi, event chair. “It’s great to see almost 80 riders out this summer as we all emerge from 2020 to make 2021 a fantastic year for all.”

The riders left Langley on the morning of July 24 and made their way through Maple Ridge, Mission and Abbotsford before stopping at Gwynne Vaughan Park in Chilliwack for lunch. The crew then continued on to Harrison Mills and then back into Mission where the ride ended.

A core group from North Langley Riders were riding to honour their fallen rider, Gitta Pennock, who died of cancer.

“Gitta loved riding, giving back and attended Ride into History for several years,” Gaglardi said.

The event has been donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley for the past four years. Before that, Ride into History brought in about $96,000 over the course of six years for the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope, a homeless shelter in Langley.

“As we see every year, the motorcycle community is rolling out the love. Thanks again to all who show their hearts,” Gaglardi said.

The ride included breakfast, lunch and dinner provided by various sponsors.

The name ‘Ride into History’ was originally a play on the fact that the motorcyclists started their ride out of the Fort Langley Historic site, and it has morphed into what they do today.

