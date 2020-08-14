PHOTOS: Residents showcased as ‘companion’ sculpture unveiled

John and Shirley Clark cut the ribbon at Thursday’s (Aug. 13) unveiling of the ‘water’s edge’ sculpture created by Jacqueline Metz and Nancy Chew. (Tracy Holmes photo) 13-year-old Mumbo pauses in front of the ‘water’s edge’ sculpture that was unveiled at Amica White Rock on Thursday (Aug. 13). (Tracy Holmes photo) Sandra Kormanak (left) and shitzu-terrier Mumbo were among Amica White Rock residents, staff and guests who turned out for the unveiling of the residence’s ‘water’s edge’ sculpture Thursday (Aug. 13). (Tracy Holmes photo) Derek Gretsinger talks to Carolyn Brown about his pencil drawings, during the Aug. 13 Resident Art Walk at Amica White Rock. (Tracy Holmes photo) Florence Brownridge talks to Ralph and Elsie Gardner about the needlepoint piece she made in the ’70s. (Tracy Holmes photo) Seven Amica residents contributed to the Resident Art Walk showcase. (Tracy Holmes photo)

The courtyard at Amica White Rock was a rainbow of colour and sound Thursday (Aug. 14), as part of an afternoon that celebrated resident artists and the unveiling of the residence’s new public art piece.

“These are spectacular,” Amica general manager Kelvin Monteiro said as he explored the works on display in the ‘Resident Art Walk.’

“It’s amazing when you tap into the talent of these homes what you have.”

The work of seven Amica residents was showcased following the unveiling of the water’s edge – a commissioned sculpture created by Jacqueline Metz and Nancy Chew of Muse Atelier.

Monteiro described the bronze dog that now sits facing the residence’s front entrance, seemingly waiting for someone to come out to play, as “one of our new legacies.”

A news release explains that the subject is “layered with a long history in art, culture and myth as companion and guardian.”

“For senior residents specifically, the sculpture is designed to initiate reflection and meditation; a practice which can help find a sense of tranquility and appreciation during these challenging times,” the release adds.

Chew said memories of playing on the beach helped to inform the artwork, as did thoughts of home, “and what, or who, should be waiting for you outside that door.”

“It’s not just about the dog,” she said, “but a state of mind, and during these unsettling times, it’s nice to have a friendly face at the door.”

Metz added that dogs are symbols of loyalty, courage, protection and love.

In the courtyard, Florence Brownridge and Derek Gretsinger were among residents to contribute artwork to the Resident Art Walk.

Brownridge – who noted the water’s edge sculpture was “quite spectacular” – described the needlepoint she chose to display, stitched in the ’70s, as “my best piece.”

“I just loved the design,” she said.

Gretsinger said his pencil drawings, including a landscape he drew in 2010, came strictly from his imagination. It was something he had never done before, he noted.



