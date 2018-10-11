PHOTOS: PICS gala raises $100K to build seniors village in Cloverdale

More than $100,000 was raised at a gala attended by 700 people in Surrey last Saturday night (Oct. 6).
The PICS Diversity Village fundraiser, held at Cloverdale’s Mirage Banquet Hall, attracted politicians of civic, provincial and national levels, including B.C. Premier John Horgan and MP Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s minister of defense.
The event was hosted by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, or PICS, which wants to construct a “revolutionary” facility for seniors near the corner of 64th Avenue and 176th Street.
The 140-bed project, approved by Surrey city council in January and estimated to cost $85 million, aims to give seniors “culturally sensitive care services” in a five-storey structure.
Saturday’s fundraiser attracted “a strong presence of local businesses, media, sponsors, donors, lifetime members, volunteers, community members, board members, seniors from PICS Assisted Living and staff of PICS,” according to event organizers.
The not-for-profit facility will operate with a goal of providing “long-term care for an aging and diverse multicultural population,” from “seniors who are unable to care for themselves” to those who have a higher need of care, including those with dementia, according to a city planning report.
The project is considered the largest in the history of PICS, which was launched in 1987.
