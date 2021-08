National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)

National Dog Day (Aug. 26) was launched in 2005 to raise awareness of dogs needing rescue and encourage appreciation of family and working dogs. (Contributed photo)