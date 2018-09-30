PHOTOS: Pet blessing ceremony held in South Surrey

Animals of all shapes and sizes were blessed at Dogwood Park

Joanne Feuer holds Bilbo, 3, as he is blessed by Rev. Janice Young. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Representatives from Peninsula United Church spent an hour Sunday afternoon at Dogwood Park, blessing four-legged friends of all shapes and sizes.

Rev. Janice Young spent a few minutes with each pet brought to her at the entrance of the South Surrey dog park, first saying a few kind words then rewarding the pets with a pat and a treat.

The Pet Blessing ceremony was held from 2-3 p.m.

Rev. Janice Young blessed pets in South Surrey Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Amelia Semple, 10, and her brother Nicholas, 6, brought their cat Teddy for a blessing Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)