PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hosts galactic gala

Guests of the Peace Arch Hospital’s fundraising gala received a galactic experience Saturday evening.
Held at Centennial Arena, the annual ‘Space Odyssey’ event serves as a fundraiser for the foundation to build five new state-of-the-art surgical suites in the hospital.
The event, which used the tag line ‘May the 4th be with you,’ featured an oxygen bar, “cosmic delicacies” and entertainment with an interstellar theme.
More to come…
Raising funds for new ORs for your community is cause for celebration! #PAHGala #Maythe4th #pahfoundation #whiterock #partyforacause pic.twitter.com/XEa46vLj9p
— Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (@pahfoundation) May 5, 2019
We have a $100,000 donation! #PAHgala #Mayth4th #spaceodyssey #pahfoundation #whiterock #partyforacause pic.twitter.com/wgRk6KJki0
— Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (@pahfoundation) May 5, 2019
Lumadrome bringing more magic #PAHGala #Maythe4th #pahfoundation #whiterock #partyforacause pic.twitter.com/HbugEeqNro
— Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (@pahfoundation) May 5, 2019