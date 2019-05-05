PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hosts galactic gala

Using an interstellar theme, the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation held its annual gala fundraiser event on Saturday. (PAH Foundation photo)

Guests of the Peace Arch Hospital’s fundraising gala received a galactic experience Saturday evening.

Held at Centennial Arena, the annual ‘Space Odyssey’ event serves as a fundraiser for the foundation to build five new state-of-the-art surgical suites in the hospital.

The event, which used the tag line ‘May the 4th be with you,’ featured an oxygen bar, “cosmic delicacies” and entertainment with an interstellar theme.

More to come…