PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital auxiliary’s treasures sale ‘a great day’

Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)

The Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society’s first-ever “all or nothing” event – combining the efforts of all of the auxiliary’s fundraising groups – was blessed with sunshine and success.

“It was great,” Janet Soucy, a member of the auxiliary’s Aquarius group, said of the ‘Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event.’

“Luckily we had a sunny day and a good turnout.”

Nearly a dozen different auxiliary groups participated. Soucy said for the Aquarius group alone, the event raised nearly $6,500.

Held in the parking lot of the Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey, it was staged in the hopes of filling some of the fundraising gap created by the pandemic, which effectively quashed the auxiliary’s efforts for 18 months.

In addition to vendors, the event included entertainment, food trucks and more.

Funds raised will help purchase new equipment and patient comforts at Peace Arch Hospital.

