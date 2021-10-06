PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital auxiliary’s treasures sale ‘a great day’

Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event Sept. 25. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event Sept. 25. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo) Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo) Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)
Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society hosted its Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Janet Soucy photo)

The Peace Arch Hospital Auxiliary Society’s first-ever “all or nothing” event – combining the efforts of all of the auxiliary’s fundraising groups – was blessed with sunshine and success.

“It was great,” Janet Soucy, a member of the auxiliary’s Aquarius group, said of the ‘Trunk Treasures Sale & Family Event.’

“Luckily we had a sunny day and a good turnout.”

Nearly a dozen different auxiliary groups participated. Soucy said for the Aquarius group alone, the event raised nearly $6,500.

Held in the parking lot of the Peace Portal Alliance Church in South Surrey, it was staged in the hopes of filling some of the fundraising gap created by the pandemic, which effectively quashed the auxiliary’s efforts for 18 months.

READ MORE: South Surrey ‘Trunk Treasures’ sale a first for hospital auxiliary

In addition to vendors, the event included entertainment, food trucks and more.

Funds raised will help purchase new equipment and patient comforts at Peace Arch Hospital.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CoronavirusfundraiserHealthcarevolunteers

Previous story
PHOTOS: Girl Guides explore Surrey SkyTrain station to learn about public transit system

Just Posted

Two Girl Guides, right, explore Surrey Central SkyTrain Station during an outing on Oct. 3. (submitted photo)
PHOTOS: Girl Guides explore Surrey SkyTrain station to learn about public transit system

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey’s Shakti festival to show five films online over two days, Oct. 15-16

Wearing smiley-face masks, party guests celebrate the 111th birthday of JaHyung Lee (seated) at his Surrey-area retirement home on Sept. 23. (Photo: facebook.com/amenidahomecare)
In Surrey, Canada’s oldest man celebrates 111th birthday with words of advice for party-goers

Scottsdale Lanes Ltd., at 12033 84 Ave. in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
OUR VIEW: No way Nagra can vote now on Surrey road project