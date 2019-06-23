A young singer performed in front of a crowd at the Cloverdale Market Days (Photo by Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media).

PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Don’t miss the next Market Days on July 27

The weather fared well this time around for the Cloverdale Market Days.

The market brought in a handle of vendors along with singers and performers, including stilt walkers and unicycle riders, balloon artists and face painters.

In conjunction with the Market Days, the Cloverdale Legion held their annual open house which featured a tank crushing throughout the day.

The next Market Days will be held on July 27.

