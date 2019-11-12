PHOTOS: North Delta remembers

Deputy fire chief Michel Latendresse lays a wreath during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Girl Guide Zoya Jumani (left) and Spark Gabriella Sandhu lay the wreath on behalf of the Girl Guides of Canada during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
All wreaths laid during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Arianna Harlow works carefully to place her poppy during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
The grand entrance during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Dejean Clarke stands guard over the cenotaph during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Wreaths waiting to be laid during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
A fly-over filled the air over Delta with the sounds of the past on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Remembrance Day in North Delta British Columbia, on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Cadet Flight Sgt. Allaum Sidhu stands guard during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Eron Main places the Canada wreath during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘One Night Out’: Sleeping outside in Surrey for youth homelessness

Just Posted

‘Waitress’ serves young Surrey actor a coveted role in musical on Vancouver stage

Cloverdale’s Kate Whiddington one of two girls chosen to play Lulu

Homicide investigators called in after man dies following ‘disturbance’ in Surrey

Surrey RCMP don’t believe the incident was random or connected to gang conflict

Event set to light up White Rock’s Memorial Park

Inaugural Festival of Lights will launch on Dec. 6

Surrey veteran talks about the emotional side of war

Reginald Wise served in the Royal Marines in WWII

PHOTOS: North Delta remembers

Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

UPDATE: Bargaining to resume in transit strike as bus driver overtime ban looms

Both sides might be headed back to the table to prevent new overtime ban

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Environment Canada issuses snowfall warning for Okanagan

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Most Read