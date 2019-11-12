PHOTOS: North Delta remembers

Deputy fire chief Michel Latendresse lays a wreath during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Girl Guide Zoya Jumani (left) and Spark Gabriella Sandhu lay the wreath on behalf of the Girl Guides of Canada during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

All wreaths laid during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Arianna Harlow works carefully to place her poppy during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

The grand entrance during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Dejean Clarke stands guard over the cenotaph during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Wreaths waiting to be laid during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

A fly-over filled the air over Delta with the sounds of the past on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Remembrance Day in North Delta British Columbia, on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Cadet Flight Sgt. Allaum Sidhu stands guard during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Eron Main places the Canada wreath during Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Remembrance Day in North Delta on Nov. 11, 2019. Hundreds gathered at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)