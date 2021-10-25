PHOTOS: Nature walk, invasive-plant removal highlights busy Saturday for Green Team

Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)

A small group of nature lovers gathered at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park Saturday morning, for an interpretive nature walk led by Lower Mainland Green Team’s Ashton Kerr and City of White Rock’s Egan Davis.

About a dozen community members took part in the walk, according to organizers, and learned about “the geological and Indigenous history of the area, the plant community in the forest… and benefits of this urban forest (and) threats to this ecosystem.”

Following the walk, 14 volunteers removed a variety of invasive plants from the park, including Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, English holly and Portuguese and English laurel. In total, 11.5 cubic metres of plants were removed – the equivalent of 72 bath tubs full, Kerr noted.

Saturday’s event was well-timed; though it was still a blustery, chilly fall day, both the walk and invasive species removal came a day before the arrival of a massive West Coast storm that is expected to bring continued heavy rain and wind to regions stretching from northern Vancouver Island south to Northern California.

The Green Team will be back at the park Wednesday (Oct. 27) where they will work with 75 South Surrey students, from Grades 4-11, to remove more invasive plants. The event is likely to be the Green Team’s last event of the fall locally, but they expect to return in the spring.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EnvironmentNature

Previous story
Ursula Maxwell-Lewis chats about life, travel, and her start in journalism

Just Posted

Collision near 60 Avenue and 172 Street sends at least one person to hospital. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One person sent to hospital after collision in Cloverdale

Led by the Lower Mainland Green Team and City of White Rock parks manager Egan Davis, about a dozen local residents took part in an interpretive nature walk at Ruth Johnson Park. The walk was followed by a few hours of invasive plant removal. (Lower Mainland Green Team photo)
PHOTOS: Nature walk, invasive-plant removal highlights busy Saturday for Green Team

celly
Surrey players power Team B.C. to WHL Cup win in Red Deer

Bayside Rugby hosted a U17 game against Langley at the South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday morning. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: Bayside Rugby square off against Langley in South Surrey