PHOTOS: Lightning strikes from Cloverdale to Vancouver

After a day of sizzling heat in B.C., Lower Mainland residents were treated to a lightning show Sunday evening.
Environment Canada reported 13 temperature records were broken or tied across B.C. on Sunday.
The Fraser Canyon community of Lytton was the hot spot in Canada at 41.2C, which broke the old record of 40.4C set 12 years ago.
In the evening, intense lightning and thunderstorms rolled along the South Coast, sparking an opportunity for photographers in the province.
Summer #heatwave brings #thunderstorms ⚡️
Looking west towards #VancouverIsland from #UBC #Vancouver.
wonder how many new #forestfires 🔥🤦♀️
Sunday #Aug16 pic.twitter.com/CwGNZnqNlg
— Michelle 🇨🇦🇹🇼 (@MichelleUBC) August 17, 2020
Here's a fun little compilation of all the #lightning I was able to catch tonight#Vancouver #BCStorm #YVR #Summer #Nightsky pic.twitter.com/D9YJsWoQVH
— Jenn Chan (@jennchanmedia) August 17, 2020
Here is a shot I captured earlier tonight of a #lightning storm happening over #Vancouver 🇨🇦, which is not normally prone to having lightning storms but tonight this storm put on a real show with its roaring thunder and lightning bolts that lit up the sky! pic.twitter.com/PwJXQT0p9q
— James Almas (@JamesAlmas) August 17, 2020
