Lightning storms, as seen from the Cloverdale area, put on a show throughout the Lower Mainland Sunday evening. (Ken Campbell Photography)

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes from Cloverdale to Vancouver

The sky was lit with lightning Sunday evening after a day of sizzling heat

After a day of sizzling heat in B.C., Lower Mainland residents were treated to a lightning show Sunday evening.

Environment Canada reported 13 temperature records were broken or tied across B.C. on Sunday.

The Fraser Canyon community of Lytton was the hot spot in Canada at 41.2C, which broke the old record of 40.4C set 12 years ago.

In the evening, intense lightning and thunderstorms rolled along the South Coast, sparking an opportunity for photographers in the province.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s heritage railway to remain closed for the rest of summer

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society may open up briefly at Christmas

PHOTOS: Lightning strikes from Cloverdale to Vancouver

The sky was lit with lightning Sunday evening after a day of sizzling heat

Surrey councillor asks if CERB playing a role in drug overdoses

Laurie Guerra says drug rehab manager told her CERB is ‘probably one of the worst things’ for recovering addicts

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

SAR team rescues lost hiker on Golden Ears

Woman lost the trail during descent, got helicopter extraction

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Fraser Valley Bandits shut out of CEBL awards

Despite turnaround season Abbotsford-based basketball team not up for any awards

Most Read