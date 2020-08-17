PHOTOS: Lightning strikes from Cloverdale to Vancouver

The sky was lit with lightning Sunday evening after a day of sizzling heat

Lightning storms, as seen from the Cloverdale area, put on a show throughout the Lower Mainland Sunday evening. (Ken Campbell Photography)

After a day of sizzling heat in B.C., Lower Mainland residents were treated to a lightning show Sunday evening.

Environment Canada reported 13 temperature records were broken or tied across B.C. on Sunday.

The Fraser Canyon community of Lytton was the hot spot in Canada at 41.2C, which broke the old record of 40.4C set 12 years ago.

In the evening, intense lightning and thunderstorms rolled along the South Coast, sparking an opportunity for photographers in the province.

Here is a shot I captured earlier tonight of a #lightning storm happening over #Vancouver 🇨🇦, which is not normally prone to having lightning storms but tonight this storm put on a real show with its roaring thunder and lightning bolts that lit up the sky! pic.twitter.com/PwJXQT0p9q — James Almas (@JamesAlmas) August 17, 2020