Orca sightings ‘happening more and more these days in the Salish sea’

A pod of killer whales was photographed not far from the White Rock beach on Canada Day.

White Rock Sea Tours owner Andrew Newman shared photos of the whales with Peace Arch News Tuesday, saying that the “large pod” swam past White Rock, “which is happening more and more these days in the Salish sea.”

Killer whales swim past White Rock on Canada Day. (Corry Kriticos photo)