PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to OWL open house

A rehabilitated Golden Eagle is released back into the wild at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society’s annual open house on May 4, 2019. (Mathilda de Villiers photo)

By Mathilda de Villiers for the North Delta Reporter

Once a year, the public gets a behind-the-scenes peek into one of the busiest raptor rehabilitation centres in Canada.

On May 4 and 5, the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) opened up 70 per cent of their facility to the public, allowing hundreds of visitors to take a closer look at the medical facilities and various rehabilitation enclosures.

The highlight of the event was the daily release of a rehabilitated raptor.

The weekend’s program consisted of experts — such as Rob Hope, OWL’s raptor care manager — giving talks and demonstrations, as well as making themselves available to answer questions about the birds that they host and care for.

The annual event was as always popular with children, and had a dedicated kids’ zone with games, activities and a plant station where one could get a flower or vegetable to take home.

Other organizations and charities got involved and had stalls set up, such as BC Exotic Bird Society who had their own exotic birds on display, educating the public and allowing people to hold and get acquainted with their feathered friends.



