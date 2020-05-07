PHOTOS: Hot lunch ‘thank you’ for truckers in Delta working hard through COVID-19

The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)
The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)

About 500 commercial truck drivers were treated to a hot meal and cup of coffee in Delta last week as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, May 1, owners and volunteers with the Port Transportation Association, which represents 42 small drayage trucking companies servicing the Port of Vancouver, provided drivers passing through the Nordel CVSE inspection Station with fresh Indian appetizers made on site and Tim Hortons sweets — as well as coffee, tea and water — to show their appreciation for helping maintain the flow of vital goods in the region.

“We’re just trying to appreciate the hard-working truck driver community,” said Harry Rattan, one of the PTA’s directors. “Since we didn’t have Vaisakhi we just wanted to give them some kind of appreciation, just one meal for them.”

Rattan said the situation has been tough on drivers, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“Some of these places we took a load, people just treated us like a criminal. Truck driver’s [are] bringing you goods, not coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s really tough, seriously. Sometimes [drivers] hold their pee for like an hour because they can’t even use the bathrooms, even though you can wash hands and sanitize and all those precautions. People are so scared.”

Thankfully, Rattan said, the situation has improved somewhat since then.

RELATED: COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers (April 15, 2020)

READ MORE: COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts (April 29, 2020)

Friday’s event was the first time the association — which is only about six months old — has organized something like this, and it’s only one way the companies involved are showing their drivers some love.

“Some of our companies have increased drivers’ pay,” Rattan said. “We know they have to take a risk everyday and [then] go home. … We talk about it at the association, what can we do better for our drivers, [and] at this time we can temporarily increase their pay.”

“We have a very generous community. They’re all donating too, so we have to decide what we’re going to do with the funds people donate,” he said, adding the money will likely be donated to a local Food Bank or related charity.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and video to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca.

RELATED: Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns (April 12, 2020)

SEE ALSO: ‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19 (April 13, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page
Next story
Corona Palooza – Telus concerts offer musical treat for quarantined seniors

Just Posted

Corona Palooza – Telus concerts offer musical treat for quarantined seniors

Mother’s Day live weekend performances open to public through Zoom teleconferencing

‘Complex’ investigation of fiery May 2019 crash at South Surrey border ongoing

Still waiting for reports into crash that killed Port Moody pastor: police

PHOTOS: Hot lunch ‘thank you’ for truckers in Delta working hard through COVID-19

Port Transportation Association served 500 drivers hot appies, sweets and drinks on Friday, May 1

Parole board bans convicted Surrey child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

Delta police report spike in mail thefts

23 instances reported to DPD in March and April, four times as many as reported same time last year

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

Valley’s only critical-care ambulance being moved from Abbotsford to Vancouver

Paramedics’ union concerned that relocation could jeopardize patient safety

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Most Read