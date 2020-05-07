PHOTOS: Hot lunch ‘thank you’ for truckers in Delta working hard through COVID-19

The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo) The Port Transportation Association provided commercial truck drivers with complementary pre-packaged hot appetizers and sweets, as well as coffee, tea or water, on Friday May 1, 2020 at the Nordel CVSE inspection Station in Delta, B.C. as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Smith photo)

About 500 commercial truck drivers were treated to a hot meal and cup of coffee in Delta last week as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, May 1, owners and volunteers with the Port Transportation Association, which represents 42 small drayage trucking companies servicing the Port of Vancouver, provided drivers passing through the Nordel CVSE inspection Station with fresh Indian appetizers made on site and Tim Hortons sweets — as well as coffee, tea and water — to show their appreciation for helping maintain the flow of vital goods in the region.

“We’re just trying to appreciate the hard-working truck driver community,” said Harry Rattan, one of the PTA’s directors. “Since we didn’t have Vaisakhi we just wanted to give them some kind of appreciation, just one meal for them.”

Rattan said the situation has been tough on drivers, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic.

“Some of these places we took a load, people just treated us like a criminal. Truck driver’s [are] bringing you goods, not coronavirus,” he said.

“It’s really tough, seriously. Sometimes [drivers] hold their pee for like an hour because they can’t even use the bathrooms, even though you can wash hands and sanitize and all those precautions. People are so scared.”

Thankfully, Rattan said, the situation has improved somewhat since then.

Friday’s event was the first time the association — which is only about six months old — has organized something like this, and it’s only one way the companies involved are showing their drivers some love.

“Some of our companies have increased drivers’ pay,” Rattan said. “We know they have to take a risk everyday and [then] go home. … We talk about it at the association, what can we do better for our drivers, [and] at this time we can temporarily increase their pay.”

“We have a very generous community. They’re all donating too, so we have to decide what we’re going to do with the funds people donate,” he said, adding the money will likely be donated to a local Food Bank or related charity.

