PHOTOS: Holiday best for some pets in charity shoot with Santa at Surrey auto dealership

Surrey event raised more than $1,500 for Surrey Animal Resource Centre

Santa with some furry friends during a recent charity photo shoot at OpenRoad Honda Surrey. (submitted photo)

Both furry and not-so-furry critters were photographed with Santa during a charity event at one Surrey auto dealership.

A Santa Pet Photos session was held Dec. 5 at OpenRoad Honda Surrey, and also at other company locations in Metro Vancouver.

Some of the pets wore their holiday best for the occasion. Tiny chihuahuas, elegant greyhounds, two hairless cats and a bearded dragon reptile were among the animals photographed with the jolly ol’ elf.

The Surrey event raised more than $1,500 for Surrey Animal Resource Centre, a pet adoption centre. Proceeds from all four photo events totalled $5,500 to benefit a range of animal charities in the region.

Some photos are posted to facebook.com/OpenRoadAutoGroup.

“This event has become a hit with our customers and one that we’re pleased to make an annual tradition during the holidays,” Adam Isman, an OpenRoad company manager, said in a news release.

Founded in 2000, OpenRoad Auto Group is considered B.C.’s largest automotive dealership group.



