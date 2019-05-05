Hike for Hospice participants kick off the event to the sound of bagpipes at Crescent Beach on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

PHOTOS: Hike for Hospice event held at Crescent Beach

More than 250 people attended this year’s annual event

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice was held at Crescent Beach Sunday morning.

More than 250 people participated in this year’s hike, which is the society’s 17th annual.

Although organizers have yet to determine how much money this year’s event raise, early estimates suggest more than $15,000 was collected for the society.

Proceeds from the hike are to benefit programs that are offered free of charge to families by the society, to help people cope with advance illness, or loss, of a loved one.

More information on the society can be found at www.peacearchhospice.org

 

Previous story
Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade
Next story
White Rock Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 years

Just Posted

White Rock’s East Beach to reopen in June

City provides update on civic projects

PHOTOS: Peace Arch Hospital Foundation hosts galactic gala

Saturday evening event takes on interstellar theme

White Rock Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 years

May 5 was the opening day of the market

PHOTOS: Hike for Hospice event held at Crescent Beach

More than 250 people attended this year’s annual event

Surrey RCMP give framed photo to man from Vaisakhi parade

Social media call out helps identify man who waited in line for the ‘honour’ of standing with Mounties

VIDEO: Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

Major housing development planned on Indigenous land in heart of Vancouver

The Squamish Nation will build about 3,000 housing units

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read