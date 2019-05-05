PHOTOS: Hike for Hospice event held at Crescent Beach

More than 250 people attended this year’s annual event

Hike for Hospice participants kick off the event to the sound of bagpipes at Crescent Beach on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice was held at Crescent Beach Sunday morning.

More than 250 people participated in this year’s hike, which is the society’s 17th annual.

Although organizers have yet to determine how much money this year’s event raise, early estimates suggest more than $15,000 was collected for the society.

Proceeds from the hike are to benefit programs that are offered free of charge to families by the society, to help people cope with advance illness, or loss, of a loved one.

More information on the society can be found at www.peacearchhospice.org