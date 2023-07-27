Thousands had their eyes on the skies for the 2023 Boundary Bay Airshow on Saturday, July 22. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

PHOTOS: High-flying fun at 2023 Boundary Bay Airshow

Thousands had their eyes to the skies at Delta’s Boundary Bay Airport on Saturday, July 22

It was wall-to-wall smiles and high-flying feats at the 2023 Boundary Bay Airshow.

Thousands of peope young and old had their eyes to the skies at the Boundary Bay Airshow on Saturday, July 22, taking in featured performances by the United States Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, Northern Stars Aerobatic Team flying their Pitts S2Bs, Brad Wursten and his MX-2 aerobatic aircraft, Vicky Benzing in her Boeing Stearman, Pete McLeod flying his Extra 300, the Erickson Aircraft Collection (featuring a P-40 Kittyhawk, F4U Corsair and B-17 Flying Fortress), Mike Tryggvason piloting the Giles 202, Ross Granley flying his Yak I8T, Greg Anders in the classic P-51 Mustang, and the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Demonstration Team.

Other attractions included static aircraft displays, a classic car show, children’s activities and a bevvy of food vendors.

