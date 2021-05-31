PHOTOS: Green Team, volunteers clear invasive species from White Rock Beach

Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)
Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)

The Lower Mainland Green Team and a group of local volunteers spent a day at the beach last weekend, but rather than soak up the sun or explore tide pools, they tackled and removed invasive plants.

On Saturday, the Green Team hosted three sessions, where volunteers removed what organizer Ashton Kerr called “some of the largest Himalayan blackberry crowns we have ever seen.”

The first session of the day included Green Team members assisted by the 1st Semiahmoo Scouts, while the latter two hour-and-a-half sessions were filled with volunteers from the community.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day or better site as everyone got to enjoy sunshine, a gentle breeze and a day down at the beach,” Kerr said, noting that many of those taking part were first-time volunteers.

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team are no strangers to the Semiahmoo Peninsula, and in 2021 alone have made frequent stops by White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park to remove invasive plants.

Saturday’s activities were run in partnership with Green Teams of Canada – a non-profit charity organization – as well as the City of White Rock.

“(We) have accomplished a lot of amazing work together. We look forward to continuing to offer opportunities for the community to connect with one another and nature with the City of White Rock,” Kerr said.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Previous story
Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship

Just Posted

Don Schuetze, president of Green Timbers Heritage Society, at the site of the Surrey forest’s inaugural plantation in 1930. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
SURREY NOW & THEN: Green Timbers’ inaugural plantation began ‘cultural shift’ in B.C.

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites, events and people

Shots fired overnight at a Newton house. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Shots fired overnight at Newton house

Nobody was injured, police say

Members of Surrey for Future and other groups protest Sunday at Surrey’s Teal Jones sawmill against logging of old growth forests. (Submitted photo)
Environmental protesters rally outside Surrey mill

Roughly 100 protesters gather at Surrey saw mill Sunday to protest logging old growth forests in B.C.

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops on Thursday. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of the former residential school in Kamloops. (Andrew Snucins/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flags in Surrey being flown at half-mast to honour 215 children found buried in Kamloops

Flags lowered at civic buildings and schools throughout Surrey

Iqra Islamic School in Surrey. (Photo: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/iqra-islamic-school)
Islamic school in Surrey closed following 21 COVID-positive cases

School voluntarily closed on May 28

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

xx
One injured in boat fire near Pitt Meadows

Boat ‘exploded’ into flame, fire chief says

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Most Read