PHOTOS: Green Team, volunteers clear invasive species from White Rock Beach

Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo) Local volunteers and members of the Lower Mainland Green Team work to remove invasive species from White Rock Beach Saturday. (Green Team photo)

The Lower Mainland Green Team and a group of local volunteers spent a day at the beach last weekend, but rather than soak up the sun or explore tide pools, they tackled and removed invasive plants.

On Saturday, the Green Team hosted three sessions, where volunteers removed what organizer Ashton Kerr called “some of the largest Himalayan blackberry crowns we have ever seen.”

The first session of the day included Green Team members assisted by the 1st Semiahmoo Scouts, while the latter two hour-and-a-half sessions were filled with volunteers from the community.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day or better site as everyone got to enjoy sunshine, a gentle breeze and a day down at the beach,” Kerr said, noting that many of those taking part were first-time volunteers.

Members of the Lower Mainland Green Team are no strangers to the Semiahmoo Peninsula, and in 2021 alone have made frequent stops by White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park to remove invasive plants.

Saturday’s activities were run in partnership with Green Teams of Canada – a non-profit charity organization – as well as the City of White Rock.

“(We) have accomplished a lot of amazing work together. We look forward to continuing to offer opportunities for the community to connect with one another and nature with the City of White Rock,” Kerr said.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment