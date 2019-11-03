PHOTOS: ‘Green Team’ plants another 175 trees in White Rock park

Last month, the team partnered with the City of White Rock to plant about 300 trees

Lower Mainland Green Team spent Sunday morning removing invasive plants and planting trees and shrubs at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Green Team photos)

The Lower Mainland Green Team was at it again in White Rock Sunday morning.

A group of 36 volunteers, including more than a dozen children, planted 175 trees and shrubs and removed 4.5 cubic metres of invasive plants from Ruth Johnson Park.

Sunday’s effort was in addition to the nearly 300 trees the team planted – with the help of students from Semiahmoo Secondary – last month.

Green Teams of Canada executive director Lyda Salatian told Peace Arch News Sunday that both efforts were sponsored by the City of White Rock.

“We don’t do any work without the direction City of White Rock staff,” she said.

Volunteers Sunday had a difficult task ahead of them, Salatian said, adding that much of the planting needed to be done on a slop.

“I was amazed by the quality of planting,” she said.

Founded in 2011, the Green Teams of Canada’s mission is to “inspire stewardship of nature by connecting diverse individuals through hands-on educational environmental activities.”

