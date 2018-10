Families dressed in Halloween costumes for annual event

Families fathered for the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Pumpkin Run Sunday morning. (Vicki Brydon photos)

A manner of characters walked and ran through White Rock streets Sunday morning.

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation held its annual Great Pumpkin Run on the waterfront, which started at Bayview Park on West Beach at 9:15 a.m.

This year, funds will again go to support the playground initiative, which will connect Generations Playground to an all-abilities park planned for East Beach.

The event included a fairgrounds, free pancake breakfast, Korki the Clown, face painting, pumpkin carving and more.