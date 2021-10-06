PHOTOS: Girl Guides explore Surrey SkyTrain station to learn about public transit system

The outing was co-hosted by BC Girl Guides and TransLink

Two Girl Guides, right, explore Surrey Central SkyTrain Station during an outing on Oct. 3. (submitted photo)

At Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, Girl Guides from across Metro Vancouver enjoyed “a special afternoon event” on Sunday, Oct. 3.

During the outing, co-hosted by BC Girl Guides and TransLink, girls and their families “discovered public transit through fun hands-on activities that equipped girls with knowledge and skills about how to confidently use our local public transit system,” according to Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner of Girl Guides of Canada.

Isinger emailed some photos of the Guides at the SkyTrain Station.

Girls explored the station features with a scavenger hunt, rode the train to other Surrey stations to discover the local SkyTrain system, made their own paper craft models of buses and SkyTrain trains, met Transit Police representatives and earned a limited-edition I Love Transit badge, among other highlights.

Registration is open for Girl Guide programs for 2021-2022, online at www.girlguides.ca. “New adult volunteers are invited to apply to help us empower girls, too,” Isinger added.



