The Clova was transformed into a Blockbuster video store, circa 1998, as the TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale Dec. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Film crews took over Hawthorne Square Dec. 14 to shoot scenes from the TV series Flash. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Film crews transform Hawthorne Square into a set from the late ’90s, complete with an old-style phone booth, to film the TV series Flash Dec. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Crews operate a light boom near Hawthorne Square Dec. 14 as the TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The TV series Flash was being filmed in Cloverdale Dec. 14.

Production crews were shooting scenes for season 7, which is scheduled to begin airing Feb. 23, 2021 on The CW network.

Rumored to be the final season, production for season 7 began Oct. 9 and is set to run until the end of May, 2021.



