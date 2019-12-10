VIDEO: Firefighters help Surrey Honda deliver six vehicles full of presents

With Surrey Firefighters at the lead, Surrey Honda orchestrated a procession of six Odysseys filled with donated toys from Surrey Honda to Guildford Town Centre on Dec 6 in support of Toy Mountain. In addition, Nasir Kamrudin, general manager of Surrey Honda, presented a $5,000 cheque to the Salvation Army. (Now-Leader photos)

To help build a Toy Mountain at Guildford Town Centre, Surrey Honda filled six Honda Odysseys full of unwrapped toys donated by the community throughout November and December.

On Dec, 6, Surrey Honda orchestrated a procession of all six Odysseys, led by Surrey Firefighters, from Surrey Honda to Guildford Town Centre. The toys were given to the Salvation Army for distribution to low-income kids this Christmas. In addition, Nasir Kamrudin, general manager of Surrey Honda presented a $5,000 cheque to the Salvation Army.

Last year’s Toy Mountain was built with close to 10,300 toys, and the event generated more than $76,000 in cash donations.

Toy Mountain was presented by Bell Media, in partnership with Surrey Honda and Alpine Credits.

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau has begun distributing toys to families in need. For 2019, the organization’s depot is located at the former Stardust roller rink site, 10240 City Pkwy., in Whalley.

Donations of cash and toys are welcome there Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are posted online at christmasbureau.com.



edit@surreynowleader.com

