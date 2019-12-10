With Surrey Firefighters at the lead, Surrey Honda orchestrated a procession of six Odysseys filled with donated toys from Surrey Honda to Guildford Town Centre on Dec 6 in support of Toy Mountain. In addition, Nasir Kamrudin, general manager of Surrey Honda, presented a $5,000 cheque to the Salvation Army. (Now-Leader photos)

Christmas

VIDEO: Firefighters help Surrey Honda deliver six vehicles full of presents

Surrey dealership helped build Guildford Town Centre’s Toy Mountain for the Salvation Army

To help build a Toy Mountain at Guildford Town Centre, Surrey Honda filled six Honda Odysseys full of unwrapped toys donated by the community throughout November and December.

On Dec, 6, Surrey Honda orchestrated a procession of all six Odysseys, led by Surrey Firefighters, from Surrey Honda to Guildford Town Centre. The toys were given to the Salvation Army for distribution to low-income kids this Christmas. In addition, Nasir Kamrudin, general manager of Surrey Honda presented a $5,000 cheque to the Salvation Army.

Last year’s Toy Mountain was built with close to 10,300 toys, and the event generated more than $76,000 in cash donations.

Toy Mountain was presented by Bell Media, in partnership with Surrey Honda and Alpine Credits.

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau has begun distributing toys to families in need. For 2019, the organization’s depot is located at the former Stardust roller rink site, 10240 City Pkwy., in Whalley.

Donations of cash and toys are welcome there Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are posted online at christmasbureau.com.


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Injured eagle rescued in White Rock: ‘It was the size of a turkey!’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey getting a new hospital, in Cloverdale

Premier John Horgan said the ‘brand new hospital’ will be built near Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Surrey’s Ram clan on ‘Family Feud Canada’ TV game show, a ‘sentimental’ trip for dad

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Police say they’ve identified suspects in Bradley Kline homicide in Surrey

Kline, 26, was found dead at 7055 144A St. on Dec. 7, 2018

PHOTOS: Broken water main leaves north Surrey neighbourhood a soppy mess

Crews expected to be working in area of 132nd Street and 95A Avenue through the afternoon

Star time for Surrey actor in ‘Snow White’ panto play

Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents a twist on Disney script at Surrey Arts Centre this month

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

Bizarre ‘hole punch cloud’ forms over Fraser Valley

Several people posted images of the odd formation, which is scientifically known as a cavum

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

Man facing two sexual assault charges after groping incident on SkyTrain

Transit Police tracked down the suspect on a pedestrian overpass

Uptick in people buying illegal amphibians causing concern for B.C. vet

Without permits, he can only send them to zoos.

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Most Read