Young families line up at the door of the Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: Family Day celebrated at Historic Stewart Farm

Youngsters participate in some old fashioned fun

Some Surrey and White Rock families spent Family Day the old fashioned way, by doing laundry by hand and enjoy hot chocolate heated on the wood-burning stove.

Those were just some of the activities offered at the Historic Stewart Farm Feb. 18..

The farm opened its doors for the holiday, offering children a scavenger hunt through history, an opportunity to inspect ancient farm equipment, and time for crafts.

More information on the farm, which has been standing since the late 1800s, can be found here.

 

Youth learn how to do laundry by hand at the Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Rayne Xu, 8, participates in crafts at Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Families browse the Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Families learn of appliances from the early 1900s at Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Children participate in a scavenger hunt at Historic Stewart Farm. (Aaron Hinks photo)

