PHOTOS: Efforts afoot to boost capacity at upcoming South Surrey gala

Sources Foundation is off to the races in an effort to welcome more in-person guests to its annual gala next month, in light of lifted gathering-capacity limits that take effect Oct. 25.

Officials confirmed this week that work got underway to expand the capacity for its Nov. 6 ‘Run for the Roses Redux’ 25th anniversary event at Hazelmere Country Club following the B.C. provincial health officer’s Oct. 19 announcement concerning full-capacity gatherings.

“We are hoping to release additional in-person tickets to the public early next week,” Tiffany Kwong, the foundation’s manager of charitable partnerships/communications told Peace Arch News by email Thursday.

The exact number of tickets to be released has not yet been confirmed – the gala was “sold out” at 140 tickets ahead of Dr. Bonnie Henry’s Tuesday announcement – however, the total is still expected to stay below the full capacity of the room, she said.

”The health and safety of everyone remains our top priority and we will be following all protocols including requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The annual gala is the Sources Foundation’s signature event and typically attracts more than 250 people for an evening of fine dining, entertainment, live and silent auctions and more, according to a news release announcing the Aug. 6 launch of ticket sales for a hybrid 2021 affair.

Last year, the foundation’s first-ever online-only gala – ‘Run for the Roses’ – raised nearly $180,000 for Sources’ COVID-19 response fund. In 2019, the in-person ‘Enchanted’ gala raised a record $390,000.

There will still be two virtual ticket options for this year’s gala, Kwong noted. The ticket cost for each option is $175.

There are also two online fundraising efforts that anyone can participate in: a 50/50 raffle, which will remain live until Nov. 8; and a silent auction, which runs from Oct. 25 till Nov. 8.

Radio personality Nira Arora is to MC the evening, while charity auctioneer Howard Blank will host the live auction.

Proceeds from the gala will support mental health and social wellness, with funds to benefit Sources programming for youth, seniors and families struggling with mental illness, as well as help provide accessible affordable or free professional counselling and other supports to community members in need.

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the virtual events or support the online fundraisers, visit sourcesfoundation.ca/gala/tickets

