PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners inspired by nature in Delta

Over 100 people of all ages submitted photos showcasing this year’s theme of ‘inspiration’

(from left) City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest winners Fang Hu, Mackenzie Child, Aurora Hierro-Storey, Maximus Metcalfe, Amice Xu and Mariole Perez receive their prizes and certificates from Mayor George Harvie on Monday, April 25, 2022. (City of Delta photo)

Nature provided no shortage of inspiration for local photographers this Earth Day.

Mayor George Harvie announced the winners of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day photo contest during council on April 25, handing the winners present their prizes and certificates recognizing their accomplishment.

In honour of nature providing a source of motivation and stimulation to persevere through hard times, the theme of this year’s contest was “Inspiration.”

“We received a great variety of photos that represents how Delta residents captured this year’s inspirational theme. We received over 100 submissions of sprawling landscapes, busy insects, soaring birds and many others,” Harvie said.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo and voted for your fan favourite. It’s tremendous to see residents and staff celebrating Earth Day in Delta.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s Earth Day Photo Contest winners.”

Youth category winners:

1st place: “Springtime Friends” by Mackenzie Child

2nd place: “Spring Bee” by Aurora Hierro-Storey

3rd place: “The Wasp Nest and the Bee” by Rosemary Olsen

Teen category winners:

1st place: “Reach for the Light” by Maximus Metcalfe

2nd place: “An Unsung Hero” by Amice Xu

3rd place: “Bloom” by Nicole Peng

Adult category winners:

1st place: “Dunlin Murmuration at Brunswick Point” by Simon Shutter

2nd place: “Watershed Wonder” by Veronica Au

3rd place: “Good Morning, Dear Earth!” by Fang Hu

Grand Prize:

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu

Fan Favourite:

“Snow Geese are Back” by Mariole Perez

Be sure to check out the winning photos from 2021 and 2020.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPhotography