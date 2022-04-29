(from left) City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest winners Fang Hu, Mackenzie Child, Aurora Hierro-Storey, Maximus Metcalfe, Amice Xu and Mariole Perez receive their prizes and certificates from Mayor George Harvie on Monday, April 25, 2022. (City of Delta photo)

(from left) City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest winners Fang Hu, Mackenzie Child, Aurora Hierro-Storey, Maximus Metcalfe, Amice Xu and Mariole Perez receive their prizes and certificates from Mayor George Harvie on Monday, April 25, 2022. (City of Delta photo)

PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners inspired by nature in Delta

Over 100 people of all ages submitted photos showcasing this year’s theme of ‘inspiration’

Nature provided no shortage of inspiration for local photographers this Earth Day.

Mayor George Harvie announced the winners of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day photo contest during council on April 25, handing the winners present their prizes and certificates recognizing their accomplishment.

In honour of nature providing a source of motivation and stimulation to persevere through hard times, the theme of this year’s contest was “Inspiration.”

“We received a great variety of photos that represents how Delta residents captured this year’s inspirational theme. We received over 100 submissions of sprawling landscapes, busy insects, soaring birds and many others,” Harvie said.

“Thank you to everyone who submitted a photo and voted for your fan favourite. It’s tremendous to see residents and staff celebrating Earth Day in Delta.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s Earth Day Photo Contest winners.”

Youth category winners:

Friends

1st place: “Springtime Friends” by Mackenzie Child

Bee

2nd place: “Spring Bee” by Aurora Hierro-Storey

Nest

3rd place: “The Wasp Nest and the Bee” by Rosemary Olsen

Teen category winners:

Reach

1st place: “Reach for the Light” by Maximus Metcalfe

Unsung

2nd place: “An Unsung Hero” by Amice Xu

Bloom

3rd place: “Bloom” by Nicole Peng

Adult category winners:

Murmuration

1st place: “Dunlin Murmuration at Brunswick Point” by Simon Shutter

Watershed

2nd place: “Watershed Wonder” by Veronica Au

Morning

3rd place: “Good Morning, Dear Earth!” by Fang Hu

Grand Prize:

Butterfly

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu

Fan Favourite:

Geese

“Snow Geese are Back” by Mariole Perez

Be sure to check out the winning photos from 2021 and 2020.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPhotography

Previous story
Stolen bunny butt in Langley leads to viral post

Just Posted

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)
‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October

White Rock firefighters prepare to force open their new training door, while mannequin ‘Rescue Randy’ waits to be saved, during an April 27 demonstration training exercise at the fire hall. Alex Browne photo
White Rock firefighters demonstrate new donated training equipment

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)
PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners inspired by nature in Delta

(From left) New Hope Church administrator Daniela Filby and Pastor Wayne Driedger unveil Nick’s Nook 2 at the community pantry’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. On Monday, April 25, 2022, Delta council voted unanimously to provide up to $2,000 per month for a year to help keep the shelves stocked at both Nick’s Nook pantries, located at Northside Community Church and New Hope Church in North Delta. (Lauren Collins photo)
City commits $2,000 a month to fight food insecurity in North Delta