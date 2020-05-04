PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners celebrate the beauty of Delta’s trees

Delta’s urban forest took centre stage as the theme of this year’s Earth Day photo contest.
Mayor George Harvie announced the winners of Delta’s 12th annual Earth Day photo contest during council last Monday afternoon (April 27). The contest called for residents to submit original photographs highlighting this year’s theme: “Trees in Delta.”
Over 100 submissions were received across the three age categories — youth (5-11), teen (12-17) and adult (18+). This year’s Grand Prize winner will receive a waterproof digital camera, while the other winners will receive various other prizes including gift cards, photo mugs and recreation passes.
This winners of the 2020 Earth Day photo contest are:
Grand Prize: Carol Pan
Fan Favourite: Anne Andrew
Youth Category:
1st Place – Amice Xu
2nd Place – Brienne Reeve
3rd Place – Brooklynn Richardson
Teen Category:
1st Place – Maryanne Xu
2nd Place – Michael Bak
3rd Place – Col Bak
Adult Category:
1st Place – Tina Doughty
2nd Place – Julia Huth
3rd Place – Rob McLean
