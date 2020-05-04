PHOTOS: Earth Day photo contest winners celebrate the beauty of Delta’s trees

Some of the winning art from the City of Delta’s 2020 Earth Day photo contest. Clockwise, from top-left: Grand Prize winner Carol Pan, Adult category 2nd place winner Tina Doughty, Adult category 1st place winner Julia Huth, Teen category 1st place winner Maryanne Xu, Youth category 3rd place winner Brooklyn Richardson, Youth category 1st place winner Amice Xu, Fan favourite winner Anne Andrew. (City of Delta photos) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest fan favourite category winner Anne Andrew. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest youth category 3rd place winner Brooklyn Richardson. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest youth category 2nd place winner Brienne Reeve. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest youth category 1st place winner Amice Xu. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest teen category 3rd place winner Col Bak. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest teen category 2nd place winner Michael Bak. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest teen category 1st place winner Maryanne Xu. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest adult category 3rd place winner Rob McLean. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest adult category 2nd place winner Tina Doughty. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest adult category 1st place winner Julia Huth. (City of Delta photo) 2020 City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest grand prize place winner Carol Pan. (City of Delta photo)

Delta’s urban forest took centre stage as the theme of this year’s Earth Day photo contest.

Mayor George Harvie announced the winners of Delta’s 12th annual Earth Day photo contest during council last Monday afternoon (April 27). The contest called for residents to submit original photographs highlighting this year’s theme: “Trees in Delta.”

Over 100 submissions were received across the three age categories — youth (5-11), teen (12-17) and adult (18+). This year’s Grand Prize winner will receive a waterproof digital camera, while the other winners will receive various other prizes including gift cards, photo mugs and recreation passes.

This winners of the 2020 Earth Day photo contest are:

Grand Prize: Carol Pan

Fan Favourite: Anne Andrew

Youth Category:

1st Place – Amice Xu

2nd Place – Brienne Reeve

3rd Place – Brooklynn Richardson

Teen Category:

1st Place – Maryanne Xu

2nd Place – Michael Bak

3rd Place – Col Bak

Adult Category:

1st Place – Tina Doughty

2nd Place – Julia Huth

3rd Place – Rob McLean



