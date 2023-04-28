PHOTOS: Earth Day contest winners shine a light on environmental stewardship in Delta

“Tidal Flats” by Arianna Varga, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Gorgeous Glow; Graceful Geese” by David Anderson, Fan Favourite winner in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Keep Our Bay Clean!” by Harlo Dolejsi, third-place winner (Child category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Go Short Tree, It’s Your Earth Day!” by Aiden Atwal, second-place winner (Child category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “A Dragonfly’s Rest” by Bianca Bell, first-place winner (Child category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Protect the Bees” by Brooke Hauser, third-place winner (Youth category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “The Mighty Leaf” by Griffin Hood, second-place winner (Youth category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Pollination Warrior” by Valeska Munro-Williams, first-place winner (Youth category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Lupins for Bees, in our Home Perennial Flower Bed” by Sandra Jones, third-place winner (Adult category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Natural Mirror” by Lucy Yepes, second-place winner (Adult category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) ”Migrating Townsend’s Warbler in Man-Made Backyard Stream” by Bruce Taylor, first-place winner (Adult category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Love is at the Heart of Stewardship” by Davinder Bir-Bhatti’s Grade 3 class at Pinewood Elementary, Classroom/Teacher (Grades K-7) category winner in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo) “Humans Must Learn to Coexist with Nature” by Jessica McMillan’s Grade 10 class at Delta Secondary, Classroom/Teacher (Grades 8-12) category winner in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)

Thirteen photos showcasing local environmental stewardship are winners of this year’s City of Delta Earth Day Photo Contest.

Acting-Mayor Dylan Kruger congratulated the winners and presented them with certificates and prizes at council last week (April 24).

“Thank you once again to every who submitted a photo and voted for their fan favourite. We were just commenting as councillors before the meeting began what a tremendous group of photos we have, some of the best we’ve seen in the contest,” Kruger said.

This year’s theme was “Environmental Stewardship,” and nearly 200 people submitted photos depicting “residents engaging with nature and showing us what stewardship and environmentalism means to them,” Kruger said.

“It’s tremendous to see residents and staff celebrating Earth Day in Delta. Once again, congratulations to all this year’s Earth Day Photo Contest winners and we’re looking forward to seeing you back here next year.”

Participants competed in six categories: Adult (ages 18+), Youth (13-17 years old), Child (5-12 years old), Classroom/Teacher (grades K-7), Classroom/Teacher (grades 8-12) and City of Delta staff (not eligible for prizes).

The Classroom/Teacher categories were new this year, while last year the Child and Youth categories were named “Youth” and “Teen,” respectively.

From those submissions, judges chose one Grand Prize winner as well as the top three in each category, while residents voted for the “Fan Favourite” on the city’s Let’s Talk Delta website.

The winners of the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest are:

Fan Favourite

“Gorgeous Glow; Graceful Geese” by David Anderson

Child category:

1st place: “A Dragonfly’s Rest” by Bianca Bell

2nd place: “Go Short Tree, it’s your Earth Day!” by Aiden Atwal

3rd place: “Keep our Bay Clean!” by Harlo Dolejsi

Youth category:

1st place: “Pollination Warrior” by Valeska Munro-Williams

2nd place: “The Mighty Leaf” by Griffin Hood

3rd place: “Protect the Bees” by Brooke Hauser

Adult category:

1st place: “Migrating Townsend’s Warbler in Man-made Backyard Stream” by Bruce Taylor

2nd place: “Natural Mirror” by Lucy Yepes

3rd place: “Lupins for Bees, in our Home Perennial Flower Bed” by Sandra Jones

Classroom/Teacher category:

Grades K-7: “Love is at the Heart of Stewardship” by Davinder Bir-Bhatti’s Grade 3 class at Pinewood Elementary

Grades 8-12: “Humans Must Learn to Coexist with Nature” by Jessica McMillan’s Grade 10 class at Delta Secondary

Grand Prize:

“Tidal Flats” by Arianna Varga

See all of this year’s entries at letstalk.delta.ca/earthdaycontest.

Click here to see last year’s Earth Day Photo Contest winners.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

