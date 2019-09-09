PHOTOS: Delta’s agricultural heritage celebrated at annual Day at the Farm

David Haerth (in green) and his brother Daniel toss hay at each other during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) David Haerth (in green) and his brother Daniel toss hay at each other during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Mia Gianglio performs some trick riding maneuvers during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Terry Bennett and Greg Fee craft small bales of hay on the miniature replica 1920 Steel King Baler during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. Greg Fee knows all too well, it takes a steady hand and a some good old fashion know-how to bale hay on this miniature replica 1920 Steel King Baler. Fee demonstrated the baler for guests during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Azzam Ball learns roping from Abbotsford cowboy Alex MacDonald during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Charles Everatt carries a heavy bushel of beets to the market store, fresh from being picked. Farmers' markets, fresh food, livestock and entertainment were all found during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Sunflowers and all sorts of herbs were available during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Chris and his son August McManus pick potatoes while learning a little more about farm life. Many hundreds of people took part in Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Pumpkins were abundant at Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) A group of patrons on a tractor-driven hay ride tour while a scarecrow stands watch during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

It was a vintage piece of farm equipment to some, rusty old beater to others at Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Splatt, a 15-year-old painted mare, cools off in the dirt between performances during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

A couple of beautiful Clydesdales named Lucas and Cody show they're more than just workers during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Thousands made their way to Westham Island Herb Farm for Day at the Farm on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Donna Schaefer and granddaughter Lizzy Ellingham (3) check out a sharp shinned hawk during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

The house band plays during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Tractor-driven hay ride tours took many visitors for a history lesson during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Helene Littmann and Splatt the 15-year-old painted mare take a walk during Day at the Farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Ladner on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

Families, farmers and conservation groups came together on Westham Island Saturday (Sept. 7) for the Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust’s 14th annual Day at the Farm.

The Delta Farmland and Wildlife Trust (DFWT) is a non-profit organization established in 1993 that is committed to developing and supporting innovative and cooperative solutions to farmland and wildlife management issues on the Fraser River delta.

Local farmers are at the core of DFWT’s stewardship programs and its direct participation in wildlife conservation has resulted in the continued provision of critical habitat in one of Canada’s more important regions for migratory birds.

Day at the Farm is an agricultural fair that provides interactive displays and hands-on activities for the whole family. Guests took part in wagon farm tours led by members of the Delta Farmers’ Institute to learn about farming in Delta, watched live milking demonstrations by the BC Dairy Foundation and even harvested their own potatoes at the BC Fresh Potato Dig.



