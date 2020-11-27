PHOTOS: Delta fire debuts new mascot

‘Flash’ presented a class at North Delta’s Cougar Canyon Elementary with a pizza lunch

Delta Fire unveiled its new mascot, Flash, this week at North Delta’s Cougar Canyon Elementary School with Grade 2 student Theo Wong, who won pizza for his entire class for submitting the mascot’s name. (Submitted photo)

Delta Fire unveiled its new mascot, Flash, this week at North Delta’s Cougar Canyon Elementary School.

Theo Wong from Mr. Barbeau’s Grade 2 class won the Delta Firefighters “Name the Fire Dog”contest, earning free lunch from Panago Pizza for his entire class.



Deltafirefighters



