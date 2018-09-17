More than 100 people turned out on Sept. 16 to participate in the 2018 Cloverdale Terry Fox Run. (Marilyn Chepil)

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Terry Fox Run raises more than $16,000

Crowds turned out for the rainy Sunday, Sept. 16 fundraiser

More than 100 people turned out on a very rainy Sunday morning for Cloverdale’s annual Terry Fox Run.

According to organizers, a total of 138 people participated in the run, supported by 60 volunteers.

The event was held Sept. 16 at the Cloverdale Legion, and participants were able to walk, run or roll a 1-km, 5-km or 10-km route.

As of Monday morning, the fundraising total was $16,603.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer. Although mortality rates for all cancers combined continues to decline across the country, it still remains the leading cause of death in Canada.


