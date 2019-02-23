PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year breaks fundraising record

More than $90,000 raised for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

The 2019 Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser in Cloverdale raised more than $90,000 for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser was a huge success this year. Hundreds of walkers came together for the Saturday evening event, raising more than $95,000 — breaking this year’s goal of $75,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year event is a national fundraising walk for homelessness, held in communities across the country. Since 2011, the fundraiser has raised more than $21 million for local charities that help people who struggling with poverty.

Cloverdale walkers raised money to help the work of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which feeds hundreds of people in its community. More than 12,000 hot, nutritious meals are served at the kitchen annually, providing food and a sense of community to many in the area.

The kitchen runs out of Pacific Community Church, which is where the Feb. 23 fundraiser kicked off.

For more information on the fundraiser, and to see the latest fundraising total, visit cnoy.org/location/surreycloverdale.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hundreds of walkers pose for a pre-walk photo. (Samantha Anderson)