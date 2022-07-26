PHOTOS: Champion of the Crescent crowned as $243K raised for charity

The Surrey Hospital Foundation hosted its third annual stand up paddle board charity event at Blackie Spit Park at Crescent Beach in in Surrey on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The event supports youth mental health programs, with proceeds going towards renewing the outdoor courtyard used by youth in the adolescent day treatment program in Surrey. (Photo by Anna Burns/Black Press Media)

By Anna Burns, Black Press Media

The Surrey Hospital Foundation hosted its third annual stand-up paddleboard charity event at Blackie Spit Park at Crescent Beach on Saturday, July 23.

The Champion of the Crescent event raised $243,000 to support the Adolescent Day Treatment Program (ADTP) at Surrey Memorial Hospital and renovations to the outdoor therapeutic space at Shirley Dean Pavilion.

READ ALSO: Champion of the Crescent event set for Saturday at Crescent Beach

A release from Surrey Hospital Foundation explained “the newly renovated Shirley Dean Pavilion will have refreshed space where youth can engage in music and art therapy sessions,outdoor gardening workshops space and other recreational activities that will help improve their mental well-being.”

The family-friendly event featured a paddler’s village, which included lawn games, food, and a performance by Canadian singer-songwriter Barney Bentall.

The Surrey firefighters won the LMS Champion of the Crescent trophy, with second place going to Ellis Don Raiders, and third to the Flynn Stones from the company Flynn Vancouver.

