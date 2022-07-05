PHOTOS: Celebrating Canada Day at North Delta’s Chalmers Park

Hundreds came out to celebrate Canada Day at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Delta Mayor George Harvie welcomes area residents to the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 202. (James Smith photo)

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough leads a cheer thanking front-line workers during Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Maddi Morettin leads the crowd in singing “O Canada” during Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, Elder Qw’estanya (Ruth Adams) and Nathan “Kaanaax Kuwoox” Wilson of the Tsawwassen First Nation, Mayor George Harvie and Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord (just out of frame is parks, recreation and culture commissioner Rod Binder) cut cake during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Jessica Yue performs a traditional Chinese dance during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Jessica Yue performs a traditional Chinese dance during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Punjabi Masihi Church members dish out butter chicken and rice during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Dancers with Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club perform during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Dancers with Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club perform during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Dancers with Shan-E-Punjab Arts Club lead a bhangra lesson during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams headlined the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams headlined the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams headlined the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Burnsview Secondary student Miranda Olson joined North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams on stage to perform Adams’ 1998 hit “When You’re Gone” (originally a duet with Spice Girl Melanie C) during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Burnsview Secondary student Miranda Olson joined North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams on stage to perform Adams’ 1998 hit “When You’re Gone” (originally a duet with Spice Girl Melanie C) during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)

Burnsview Secondary teacher Leslie Stark joined North Delta-based Reckless: The Ultimate Tribute to Bryan Adams on stage to perform Adams’ 1985 hit “It’s Only Love” (originally a duet with Tina Turner) during the Canada Day celebration at Chalmers Park in North Delta on July 1, 2022. (James Smith photo)