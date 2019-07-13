PHOTOS: Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass event showcases Indigenous art, culture

Two-day event on this weekend at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Artist Joseph M. Sanchez paints at the Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass event at the Museum of Surrey. (Samantha Anderson)

First Nations, Métis and Inuit art and culture is featured at a two-day celebration at the Museum of Surrey this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, a large display of artwork was showcased, featuring the work of Joseph M. Sanchez, Pat Calihou, Kalum Teke Dan, Erik Lee and many more.

A special, one-night performance will take place Saturday evening, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the atrium. There will be performances from fancy dancer Tyler Alan Jacobs, Indigenous hip hop artist Derek Malik Edenshow, Métis jigger Fergus Dalton, and Carlyn Andres, who sill sing in the Katzie Nation dialect of Halq’eméylem.

Come early and enjoy Indigenous wine, served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The art show will return to the Museum of Surrey on Sunday, from 12 to 5 p.m.

The event is open Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, July 14 from 12 to 5 p.m. The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. in Cloverdale.



Native artist Kalum Teke Dan, well known for his mural work, stands with his artwork at the Museum of Surrey. (Samantha Anderson)

The Stó:lō Bannock food truck served up hot food to hungry customers. (Samantha Anderson)

Métis artist Pat Calihou co-organized the Cedar Sage and Sweetgrass arts and cultural festival, on at the Museum of Surrey July 13 and 14. Here, he paints a hand-carved paddle. (Samantha Anderson)