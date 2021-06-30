PHOTOS: Car-load of drink donations collected at South Surrey drive-thru

Patricia Mulvaney received enough donations of water and other drinks to fill her van to the hilt Tuesday (June 29, 2021). The fluids were delivered to Surrey Urban Mission Society. (Contributed photo) Patricia Mulvaney’s van was packed with donations of water and other drinks Tuesday (June 29, 2021) following an appeal for fluids at the weekly drive-thru effort she hosts at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (Contributed photo) Patricia Mulvaney’s van was packed with donations of water and other drinks Tuesday (June 29, 2021) following an appeal for fluids at the weekly drive-thru effort she hosts at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (Contributed photo)

A hot-weather appeal for donations of bottled hydration and sun protection led to a load of community spirit in South Surrey Tuesday (June 29).

Patricia Mulvaney has been hosting a weekly drive-thru snack-collection effort in the parking lot of the Mount Olive Lutheran Church (9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2350 148 St.) since May 2020, in support of Surrey Urban Mission Society’s Brown Bag Meal Program.

This week, on one of the hottest Sundays the Semiahmoo Peninsula has seen in nearly three decades, she put out a call for fluids, “in this heat wave and throughout the summer for all who are living outdoors and in shelters.”

Tuesday morning, many people responded, dropping off enough flats of bottled water, flavoured sports beverages and more to fill her crossover vehicle to the gills.

Recipients at SUMS were “very appreciative,” a grateful Mulvaney told Peace Arch News Tuesday afternoon.

The society’s Brown Bag Meal program provides bagged meals twice daily to the homeless and others needing support from SUMS.

