Cloverdale

PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

Clover Valley Beer Festival returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

The on-and-off rain didn’t deter any beer enthusiasts Saturday afternoon (Aug. 10).

The Clover Valley Beer Festival returned to Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre, with more than 40 breweries set up and live music throughout the day.

Partial proceeds from the event go towards Twins Cancer Fundraising, a charity that has raised more than $3 million to fight cancer since the Ruscheinski brothers started it nearly 20 years ago.

The “Property Twins” are well-known locally, and organize the Gone Country music festival, Long Table Gala and Rad Santa events in Cloverdale every year.

Most Read