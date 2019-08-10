PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

The on-and-off rain didn’t deter any beer enthusiasts Saturday afternoon (Aug. 10).

The Clover Valley Beer Festival returned to Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre, with more than 40 breweries set up and live music throughout the day.

SEE ALSO: Clover Valley Beer Festival music lineup has ‘something for everyone’, April 10, 2019

SEE ALSO: Beer bash raises bucks to beat cancer, Aug. 7, 2019

Partial proceeds from the event go towards Twins Cancer Fundraising, a charity that has raised more than $3 million to fight cancer since the Ruscheinski brothers started it nearly 20 years ago.

The “Property Twins” are well-known locally, and organize the Gone Country music festival, Long Table Gala and Rad Santa events in Cloverdale every year.

READ ALSO: Local breweries, beer drinkers come together for Cloverdale festival, Aug. 12, 2018

– with files from Samantha Anderson and Ryan Uytdewilligen



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter