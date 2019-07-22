PHOTOS: Beach day in White Rock

Hundreds of people gathered at White Rock beach Monday for the long-waited arrival of warm summer weather.
The sunshine is expected to stick around for at least two weeks.
Summer heat brings locals and tourists to the beach
First-of-the-season corn, microgreens, honey, freshly baked goods and much more
New developments join list of projects popping up near new Salish Secondary, future community centre
Thousands came out for the free annual event on Saturday, July 20
Mother of three, recovering from breast cancer treatment, makes it to seventh annual charity concert
Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97
RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni
Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River
Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’
William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg
Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity
Went missing sometime Friday night, says Maple Ridge reverend
Maple Bay Campground is now home to 25 new wheelchair friendly cabins, a first for BC Parks
Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP
A 2008 report found that more than $10 million in repairs were needed just to make it safe to inhabit
Deborah A. Ryane claims she was discriminated against on basis of mental disability
