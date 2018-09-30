PHOTOS: Active Saturdays launches in South Surrey

Semiahmoo Family Place (SFP) launched Active Saturdays this weekend, which was made possible through the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (PAHF).
The non-profit family resource centre, located at Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.) offers dance, ribbon fit, yoga, sports and more every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Active Saturdays is made possible through a Healthy Community Grant from the PAHF, and according to a news release, is the only local drop-in program available on Saturdays.
“SFP has served the South Surrey/White Rock area for more than 20 years, and is an affordable and accessible option for all families thanks to generous support of community partners like PAHF,” the release states.