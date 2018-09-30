Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

PHOTOS: Active Saturdays launches in South Surrey

Program made possible through Peace Arch Hospital Foundation grant

Semiahmoo Family Place (SFP) launched Active Saturdays this weekend, which was made possible through the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (PAHF).

The non-profit family resource centre, located at Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.) offers dance, ribbon fit, yoga, sports and more every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Active Saturdays is made possible through a Healthy Community Grant from the PAHF, and according to a news release, is the only local drop-in program available on Saturdays.

“SFP has served the South Surrey/White Rock area for more than 20 years, and is an affordable and accessible option for all families thanks to generous support of community partners like PAHF,” the release states.

 

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds storm through the Honeybee Centre for Honey Harvest
Next story
‘Death Café’ to be held in South Surrey

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo seniors explore Generations Playground

White Rock staff explained new equipment to seniors

Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada issues a rainfall warning

‘Death Café’ to be held in South Surrey

Participants will share their feelings on death, dying, and life

PHOTOS: Active Saturdays launches in South Surrey

Program made possible through Peace Arch Hospital Foundation grant

Surrey Eagles honour Humboldt Broncos

Team retired jersey of former player Jaxon Joseph, who died in the April 6 bus crash

Two officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan had their names added to list of fallen officers

Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in North Vancouver

The dog had licked a rock near a threatening sign before having multiple seizures

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

Singh puts on brave face one year in as NDP faces existential questions

He was billed as a charismatic, dynamic injection of energy desperately needed by the NDP

Europe finishes off dominant week to win back Ryder Cup

The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans

B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Vancouver port welcomes largest-ever cruise ship to Canada Place

The Norwegian Bliss can hold up to 6,000 passengers

B.C. VIEWS: Adrian Dix’s private clinic crackdown begins

Province ramps up MRI machines, but what about surgery?

Ceremony held to renew Toronto home linked to Bruce McArthur investigation

McArthur is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder after men’s remains found

Most Read