PHOTOS: Active Saturdays launches in South Surrey

Semiahmoo Family Place (SFP) launched Active Saturdays this weekend, which was made possible through the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation (PAHF).

The non-profit family resource centre, located at Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.) offers dance, ribbon fit, yoga, sports and more every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Active Saturdays is made possible through a Healthy Community Grant from the PAHF, and according to a news release, is the only local drop-in program available on Saturdays.

“SFP has served the South Surrey/White Rock area for more than 20 years, and is an affordable and accessible option for all families thanks to generous support of community partners like PAHF,” the release states.

Active Saturdays launched this weekend at Semiahmoo Family Place. (Contributed photos)

