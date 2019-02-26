Bond character actors at Surrey Hospital Foundation’s 2019 Celebration of Care Gala at Aria Convention Centre in Surrey on Saturday night (Feb. 23). (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: A real James Bond co-emceed Bond-themed gala for Surrey Hospital Foundation

Event filled convention centre with 600 guests and raised close to $5 million for surgery campaign

A James Bond-themed fundraiser for Surrey Hospital Foundation filled a hall with nearly 600 guests on Saturday night (Feb. 23).

The sold-out 2019 Celebration of Care Gala kicked off “a major fundraising campaign for surgery, 007-style” at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and by the end of the night the foundation was half-way to its goal of $10 million, according to event planners.

The large party featured a gathering of “Surrey’s luminaries” who enjoyed “martinis, music and mayhem” at Aria Convention Centre, located near Pattullo Bridge.

“Once again, our community has answered the call to give, by supporting our surgery campaign with a strong kick-off,” Jane Adams, President and CEO of Surrey Hospital Foundation, said in a release.

“Making this investment to renew the surgical centre at Surrey Memorial will not only assist our outstanding surgical team, it will also attract even more great talent to Surrey, and entice them to settle in here.”

The gala, presented by The Berezan Group and EllisDon, was co-emceed by Surrey’s own Dr. James Bond, who is chief of thoracic surgery for Fraser Health, along with socialite Fred Lee of “Fred About Town” and Virgin Radio broadcaster Nira Arora.

The convention centre was transformed into the world of James Bond, with actors dressed as movie characters from the spy movies. Dinner was served by Four Seasons Vancouver, drinks by celebrity bartender Christos Kalaitzis.

Big-money donations that night included $500,000 from Westland Insurance, $200,000 from The Berezan Group, $50,000 from Surrey Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and $20,000 from Surrey’s Chief of Surgery, Dr. Cal Andreou.

Other event sponsors include Starline Windows, Qualico, New Great Land Development, Blackwood Partners, Murray Latta, Leith Wheeler, Newway Concrete Forming, Marathon Homes, Surrey Honda, Air Canada Foundation, TD, Hayer Builders Group, Miracon, Coast Capital Savings, Century Group, Deloitte, Heritage Office Furnishings, Inspire Dental Group, K Bro Linens, Patsy Hui, PearTree, Scotiabank, Black Press and 94.5 FM Virgin Radio.

Event partners were 99 Nursery & Florist, Arterra Wines Canada, Berezan Hospitality Group, Central City Brewers + Distillers, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Guildford Town Centre, Harold’s Custom Equipment Rentals, Paladin Security and Print Advantage.


Dr. James Bond, Chief of Thoracic Surgery for Fraser Health, and co-emcee of the 2019 Celebration of Care Gala held at Aria Convention Centre in Surrey on Saturday night (Feb. 23). (submitted photo)

Presenting Sponsors David McFarlane of Ellis Don (left) and Ralph Berezan of The Berezan Group (second from right) with Bond character actors at the 2019 Celebration of Care Gala at Aria Convention Centre in Surrey on Saturday night (Feb. 23). (submitted photo)

