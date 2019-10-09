Kids play at the new Jumpstart inclusive playground at Surrey’s Unwin Park. (submitted photo: Canadian Tire Corporation)

PHOTOS: A gift to city, Surrey’s largest accessible playground opens in Newton

At Unwin Park, the 12,000-square-foot structure features a We-Go-Round, Friendship Swing and more

Close to 100 kids were first to play on Surrey’s largest accessible playground on Tuesday (Oct. 8).

An event at Unwin Park in Newton celebrated the opening of a new playground funded by Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, as part of its “Play Finds A Way” initiative.

The 12,000-square-foot playground, which sits atop a giant Canadian Tire logo, is designed to offer an accessible play space for kids of all abilities to play together.

Valued at around $1 million, the structure is a gift to Surrey from Jumpstart as part of a five-year, $50-million fundraising commitment from the automotive retailer.

• RELATED STORY, from April 2019: Accessible playground coming to Surrey park.

The sixth Jumpstart playground built in Canada, it features double-wide ramps, seamless rubber surfacing, a quiet play space, a wheelchair-accessible We-Go-Round, a Friendship Swing, a roller slide, and more.

Scott Fraser, president of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, and Stephanie Dixon, a multi-medalist Paralympic swimmer, are among those who attended Tuesday’s launch event.

Fraser said the gathering was about celebrating “the learning and growth opportunities” the playground is designed to foster for kids of all abilities in Surrey.

“By playing, whether through organized sport or with friends on a playground, kids are given the opportunity to develop valuable life skills such as confidence, courage and teamwork,” he said in a release.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Kids play at the new Jumpstart inclusive playground at Surrey’s Unwin Park. (submitted photo: Canadian Tire Corporation)

The new Jumpstart inclusive playground at Surrey’s Unwin Park.

A view of the new Jumpstart inclusive playground at Surrey’s Unwin Park.

A view of the new Jumpstart inclusive playground at Surrey’s Unwin Park.

Previous story
‘Surrey: A City of Stories’ book author given honorary degree by KPU

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP deploy ‘Mountie Cut-Outs’ to deter dangerous driving

Police, ICBC and the City of Surrey partner in ‘Operation Double Take’

South Surrey break-and-enter suspect sought

Police want to identify man seen on CCTV footage

Businessman sues Surrey councillor after questions raised about government meeting

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

PHOTOS: A gift to city, Surrey’s largest accessible playground opens in Newton

At Unwin Park, the 12,000-square-foot structure features a We-Go-Round, Friendship Swing and more

Surrey, Delta players named to Team B.C.’s WHL Cup roster

DHA teammates Kyle Chyzowski and Niall Crocker are headed for tourney in Calgary

VIDEO: Fast food chains launch grocery-store versions of menu items in competitive market

Tim Hortons introduced three of its soups and its chili to supermarket shoppers

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Vancouver Island artist creates design for unique Canadian Mint coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

B.C. Catholic teacher let go after showing ‘graphic’ Crusades video to Grade 5 class

Film showed torture and was age-inappropriate, commissioner found

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read